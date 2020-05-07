US Pres. Trump: Coronavirus is worse 'attack' than Pearl Harbor

Speaking to media late Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said that the coronavirus pandemic is worse 'attack' than Pearl Harbor, BBC reports.

"We went through the worst attack we've ever had on our country, this is worst attack we've ever had."

"This is worse than Pearl Harbor, this is worse than the World Trade Center. There's never been an attack like this."

"And it should have never happened. Could've been stopped at the source. Could've been stopped in China. It should've been stopped right at the source. And it wasn't."

Asked later by a reporter if he saw the pandemic as an actual act of war, Mr Trump indicated the outbreak was America's foe, rather than a war.

