US Pres. Trump considering removing Commerce Secretary Ross – NBC News

The National Broadcasting Company (NBC) is out with the latest headlines, citing that the US President Trump is considering removing the US Commerce Secretary Ross.
The US news outlet quotes multiple people familiar with the conversations, saying that Trump is weighing in removing Ross after a stinging Supreme Court defeat on adding a citizenship question to the census.
Trump previously expressed frustration with the 81-year-old Ross, in particular over failed trade negotiations, the daily reports.
White House officials expect Ross to be the next Cabinet secretary to depart, possibly as soon as this summer.
The US dollar index keeps its recent trading range around the 96.80 level, unperturbed by the US political headlines.
