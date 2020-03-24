US Pres. Trump: Congress must approve the deal today

"Congress must approve the deal, without all of the nonsense, today," US President Donald Trump tweeted out on Tuesday. "The longer it takes, the harder it will be to start up our economy. Our workers will be hurt!"

On Monday night, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer noted they are hopeful that a final agreement will be reached on Tuesday.

Market sentiment

Risk-on flows continue to dominate financial markets on Tuesday. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was up 10% on the day. Additionally, Wall Street's main indexes remain on track to open sharply higher after the S&P 500 futures hit the upper-limit earlier in the day.