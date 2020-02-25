US Pres. Trump: China's Xi working hard to tackle coronavirus

China's President Xi Jinping is working hard to tackle the coronavirus, US President Trump said on Tuesday and reiterated that he thinks it's going to be under control, per Reuters.

Regarding the poor performance of Wall Street, "the drop in stock markets on Monday was something bad but I feel we are in pretty good shape in the US in terms of the coronavirus," Trump noted. "If I lose the US election, there will be a stock market crash like you never have seen before."

Risk sentiment

These comments don't seem to be having a positive impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was down 1.5% on the day and major European equity indexes were erasing between 0.55% and 0.7%.