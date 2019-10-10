US Pres. Trump: China wants to make a deal, but do I?

United States (US) President Donald Trump crossed the wires in the last minutes, reiterating that China wants to make a trade deal with the US.

"Big day of negotiations with China. They want to make a deal, but do I?" Trump tweeted out and announced that he will meet with the Vice Premier tomorrow at the White House.

The market sentiment seems to be improving further following these comments. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was up 3.4% on the day at 1.639%.