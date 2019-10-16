US Pres. Trump: China trade deal is being papered

United States (US) President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the trade deal with China was being papered. "The trade deal probably won't be signed until I meet Chinese President Xi in Chile," Trump added, per Reuters.

These comments seem to be providing a boost to Wall Street's main indexes and help them pull away from daily lows. At the moment, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down only 0.07% on the day while the S&P 500 Index is erasing 0.12%.

The 10-year United States (US) Treasury bond yield is also rebounding on these comments and was last down 0.8% on the day at 1.759%.