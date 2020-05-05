US Pres. Trump: China should have informed US about coronavirus

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci will testify before the Senate panel.

"China should have informed the US about the coronavirus," Trump reiterated and noted that he has not talked to his Chinese counterpart President Xi about the matter. "The US will be reporting very definitely over a period of time about the origin of the virus," Trump added. "The estimate of 3000 deaths a day from COVID-19 by June 1 assumes no mitigation."

Risk rally continues

Risk-on flows continue to dominate the financial markets on Tuesday. As of writing, Wall Street's main indexes were up between 1.37% and 1.62%.