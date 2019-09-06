US Pres. Trump: China having worst year in decades, talks happening, good for all!

US President Donald Trump recently crossed the wires commenting on today's labour market data and the US-China trade conflict.

"China is eating the tariffs. Billions pouring into USA. Targeted patriot farmers getting massive dollars from the incoming Tariffs!" Trump tweeted out.

"Good jobs numbers, no inflation(Fed). China having worst year in decades. Talks happening, good for all!"

The market reaction to Trump's tweets was relatively muted. As of writing, three main indexes of Wall Street was posting modest daily gains.