US Pres. Trump calls for ‘peace and calm,’ says 25th Amendment will ‘haunt’ President-elect Biden – New York Post

While covering the latest comments from the US President Donald Trump, during his visit to Alamo, Texas, New York Post mentioned, “President Trump on Tuesday called for “peace and calm” in the wake of the attack on the Capitol — as he also predicted an effort to oust him under the 25th Amendment would come back to ‘haunt’ President-elect Joe Biden.”

The news also mentions that Trump warned on Tuesday morning while leaving the White House that his likely impeachment by the House “is causing tremendous anger” and “causing tremendous danger to our country.”

It’s worth mentioning that the House Democrats are likely to vote on Tuesday night to urge Vice President Mike Pence to organize a revolt among cabinet members and oust Trump under the 25th Amendment. Pence is not expected to do so. Democrats also plan a Wednesday vote on impeachment, which will almost surely pass through a Senate trial that may not occur until after Trump leaves office, per the news.

Fx implications

Although market players have recently been busy cheering the hopes of fiscal stimulus, the news can probe bulls amid a light calendar in Asia. That said, Wall Street benchmarks closed on the positive side by the end of Tuesday’s trading while the US 10-year Treasury yields also portrayed overall market optimism despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) fears and political turmoil in the US.

Read: AUD/USD stays on the front foot towards 0.7800 amid upbeat sentiment