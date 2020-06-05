US Pres. Trump: California should open its economy

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he views the US-China trade deal "a bit differently" than he did three months ago. "Getting along with China would be a great thing," Trump added but noted that he didn't know whether they will be able to do that.

Regarding the reopening of states, Trump lauded Florida for reopening and said California should open its economy as well.

Market reaction

Wall Street's main indexes cling to strong gains on Friday following Trump's comments. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 2.83% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were gaining 2.3% and 1.5%, respectively.