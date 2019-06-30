US Pres. Trump arrives at DMZ ahead of meeting with N. Korea's Kim

Reuters is out with the latest headlines, citing that the US President Trump has arrived at the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) on Sunday ahead of his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“Trump and Kim are expected to meet at the Joint Security Area patrolled by soldiers from both Koreas near the inter-Korean border,” Reuters adds.

