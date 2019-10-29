US Pres. Trump and Xi to sign interim trade deal on Nov. 17 - SCMP

According to the Chinese news outlet South China Morning Post, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are set to meet on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Chile on November 17th and are expected to sign an interim trade deal.

"The two leaders are expected to come face-to-face immediately after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Santiago, Chile, with a trade truce signed “if everything goes smoothly”, said the person, who declined to be identified," wrote SCMP's Zhou Xin.

The 10-year US Treasury bond yield pulled away from daily lows on the SCMP's report and was last down 0.5% on the day at 1.837%.