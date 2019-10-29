US Pres. Trump and Xi to sign interim trade deal on Nov. 17 - SCMP

According to the Chinese news outlet South China Morning Post, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are set to meet on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Chile on November 17th and are expected to sign an interim trade deal.
"The two leaders are expected to come face-to-face immediately after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Santiago, Chile, with a trade truce signed “if everything goes smoothly”, said the person, who declined to be identified," wrote SCMP's Zhou Xin.
The 10-year US Treasury bond yield pulled away from daily lows on the SCMP's report and was last down 0.5% on the day at 1.837%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trading below 1.11 amid hopes for a trade deal
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, marginally lower. President Trump said the US and China are ahead of schedule in trade talks. US CB Consumer Confidence awaits traders today, and more significant events are due on Wednesday.
GBP/USD bounces off the lows as Labour backs elections
GBP/USD is bouncing off 1.28 as Labour joins other political parties and backs elections in December. The EU has approved extending Brexit to January 2020.
USD/JPY: Holding on higher ground and heading toward 109.31
Japan’s Tokyo Inflation missed the market’s expectations, remained stagnated. USD/JPY bullish, despite high-yielding assets retreat from daily highs.
Gold falls to one-week lows, around $1485 region
Gold failed to capitalize on the early uptick to $1495 area and turned lower for the second consecutive session, dropping to over one-week low in the last hour.
China asks for rationality that Ethereum 2.0 promises
Chinese media call for caution when investing in companies related to China's new big bet. Migration from Ethereum to PoS is set to bring profitable and stable investments. Technically, the market is in transition to a cleaner and more stable upward environment.