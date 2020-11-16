US Pres-select Biden: If we have to wait to Jan. 20 to start vaccination planning, it puts us behind

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday called on Congress to come together and pass a new coronavirus relief package.
''Once we shut down the virus and deliver economic relief to workers and business, then we can start to build back better than before," Biden said.
Key comments
Biden says coronavirus will get tougher as we enter winter.
Says his transition needs access to trump's plan to distribute the vaccine.
Says Congress should come together and pass covid relief package.
Says we're going to have a fairer tax structure with corporations paying their fair share.
Says no government contract will be given to companies that do not make products in the united states.
Says we will have $15 minimum wage nationwide.
Says if we have to wait to Jan. 20 to start vaccination planning, it puts us behind.
Says he will not hesitate to take the vaccine.
Market implications
There has been little uptake in the markets on his comments.
However, in remarks on the economy, the President-select urged lawmakers in both chambers to pass a package similar to the one first passed by the US House of Representatives in May and then revised in October.
DXY is trading at 92.62 and down 0.10% on the day, giving back the vaccine news gains.
