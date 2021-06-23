US Pres. Biden's bipartisan agenda faces make-or-break 24 hours on Capitol Hill – CNN

With less than a day before the US Senators’ two-week recess, President Joe Biden’s infrastructure and spending plan deadlock probes market sentiment of late.

In this regard, CNN said, “The next 24 hours could determine whether two of President Joe Biden's major bipartisan priorities, infrastructure and policing legislature, will collapse.”

“If they don't finalize an agreement, Democrats will try to go it alone on infrastructure — a risky gambit that has no guarantee of success. And there likely won't be any new policing legislation this Congress without Republican backing,” added the news.

Not only the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package but the overhaul of the nation’s policing laws was also the key concern before the US Senate members.

The latest update suggests that US Senators from the Democratic Party, namely Joe Manchin, Jon Tester, as well as Mitt Romney from Republicans, signal they are close to an infrastructure deal.

FX implications…

Following the news, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains even as Wall Street closed mixed. However, the AUD/USD prices, the risk barometer in Asia-Pacific, remain sidelined by the press time of early Thursday.

