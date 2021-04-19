US Pres. Biden: Willing to compromise on infrastructure proposal

Ahead of his meeting with bipartisan lawmakers at the White House, US President Joe Biden told reporters that he is willing to compromise on the $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal.

"I will talk with lawmakers about what's in the package and how to pay for it," Biden added.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be helping market sentiment improve. As of writing, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively. Finally, the Nasdaq Composite was losing more than 1%.