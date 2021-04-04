US President Joe Biden will likely through his $2 trillion infrastructure plan even without the support of Republican lawmakers, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

Key quotes

“As he has said, he was sent to the presidency to do a job for America.”

“And if the vast majority of Americans, Democrats and Republicans, across the country support spending on our country and not allowing us to lose the race globally, then he’s going to do that.”

“Most Americans currently support the Democratic president’s plan.”

