President Biden is expected to authorize the release of more oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an effort to bring down gas prices, senior administration officials announced Tuesday.
Driving the news: 15 million barrels will be released in December as part of the 180 million barrels the administration had announced earlier this year, according to the officials.
Key notes
Biden will lay out plans on Wednesday to continue using strategic petroleum reserve to gain more stability in gas prices -senior administration official.
Biden will reiterate that gasoline company profits are too high and they should return them to consumers -senior administration official.
Biden administration agrees to make future oil purchases to refill emergency reserve at prices at or below $67 to $72 a barrel -senior administration official.
Biden will announce 15 million additional barrels for delivery from SPR in December, extending the initial timeline and completing the 180 million commitment - a senior administration official.
SPR remains the largest reserve and the energy dept is willing to do more sales beyond December if needed -senior administration official.
Biden has stressed to his advisers we need to be vigilant and if significant additional SPR sales are needed in the coming months, we'll be prepared to do so -senior administration official.
Biden administration keeping all tools on the table, including limiting fuel exports, to tackle energy prices -senior administration official.
Biden's intent is to make sure we have enough oil in the market in the US. to ensure whatever happens we have sufficient supplies - senior administration official.
The industry should take Biden's move as a signal to increase production - senior administration official.
Market Update
This is another of many attempts by the Biden administration to try and tame gas prices via the SPR.
WTI struggles around two-week low below $83.00 as US prepares to ease oil supply crunch
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY awaits Japan intervention around 30-year high above 149.00, yields stay sluggish
USD/JPY treads water around 149.20-30 as Tokyo opens for Wednesday. In doing so, the yen pair prints mild losses while snapping the 10-day uptrend as policymakers from Japan roll-up their sleeves to defend the currency that stays the lowest levels in 30 years versus the USD.
NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears are hungry for a bird sandwich
NZD/USD is attempting to move in on the 0.5700 area again after printing fresh recovery highs on Tuesday following yesterday’s shock third-quarter Consumer Price Index inflation report.
Gold turns sideways around $1,650, eyes yields action for further guidance
XAU/USD is displaying back-and-forth moves after defending the downside bias below the critical support of $1,650.00. The metal is oscillating in a narrow range of $1,645.91-1,657.33 range in early Tokyo. Firmer risk-on sentiment in the market has failed to underpin gold.
Crypto season no more
The crypto market shows early evidence of the start of a new downswing. BTC was rejected from a key level and is losing support from indicators. ETH shows increased momentum during the decline. XRP may experience a bearish death cross in the coming hours.
Stocks surge as UK budget calamity provides global warning
European markets lead the push higher, with the backlash for Liz Truss serving to warn off any potential governments seeking to employ a pro-growth policy. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs closes out a period where US banks have highlighted ongoing economic risks despite improved margins.