US Pres. Biden to impose S. Africa travel ban to combat new covid strain - CDC

US President Joe Biden is expected to announce a ban on most incoming non-US citizens from South Africa starting Saturday, in a solid response to contain the spread of a new COVID-19 strain, Reuters reported on Monday, citing a senior US public health official.

Key quotes

“We are adding South Africa to the restricted list because of the concerning variant present that has already spread beyond South Africa,” said Dr. Anne Schuchat.”

“Putting in place this suite of measures to protect Americans and also to reduce the risk of these variants spreading and worsening the current pandemic.”

This comes as Biden is also seen reimposing an entry ban on nearly all non-US travelers from Brazil, the UK, Ireland and 26 countries in Europe.

