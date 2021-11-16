US Pres. Biden to China’s Pres. Xi: US opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo of Taiwan

In its communique, the US noted that President Joe Biden told China’s President Xi Jinping that America will stand up for its interests, values together with its allies.
Additional points
US opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo of Taiwan.
Biden expressed concerns about China's behaviour in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.
US to stay committed to 'One China' policy.
Biden and Xi discussed taking measures to address global energy supplies.
Read: China’s Pres. Xi to US Pres. Biden: Should not play zero-sum games
Market reaction
The market sentiment is seen weakening on the bold remarks from the US leader on the Taiwan issue. The S&P 500 futures is trading almost unchanged on the day while AUD/USD has wiped off gains, trading flat at 0.7344. as of writing.
