US Pres. Biden: Reached goal of 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

US President Joe Biden announced that they have reached their goal of 200 million doses of coronavirus vaccines as of Wednesday, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"US vaccination effort may have saved tens of thousands of lives."

"US still has a long way to go on vaccines."

"By Thursday, 80% of Americans over age 65 will have had at least one vaccine."

"There has been a dramatic decline in deaths of seniors in US."

"It is time to open up the new phase of US vaccination effort, targeting everyone over 16."

In a statement published simultaneously, "the US has administered 215,951,909 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 277,938,875 doses," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noted.

Market reaction

The market mood remains upbeat following these remarks. As of writing, Wall Street's three main indexes were up between 0.75% and 0.45%.