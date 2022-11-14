While speaking at a press conference following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, United States (US) President Joe Biden said that he does not think there is any imminent attempt by China to invade Taiwan.

Key quotes

"The US is bringing together a broad coalition together, will meet climate targets."

"We're going to compete vigorously but looking to manage competition responsibly."

"One-China policy has not changed."

"There need not be a new cold war."

"Xi and I agreed that we would have top officials meet to discuss details of every issue that we raised."

"Xi was direct and straightforward, think he is willing to compromise on certain key issues."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having an impact on the US Dollar's performance against its major rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.55% on the day at 107.00.