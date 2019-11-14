US PPI rises to 0.4% vs expected 0.3% and prior -0.3% for October

US PPI (MoM) (Oct) 0.4% vs expected 0.3% previous -0.3%.

Core PPI (MoM) (Oct) 0.3% vs expected 0.2%.

PPI (YoY) (Oct) 1.1% vs expected 0.9%.

The dollar has pushed slightly higher following the data that beat expectations.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) measures the change in input prices of raw, semi-finished or finished goods and services in America.

Over the month of October, the dollar index fell 2.4% from 98.55 to 97.12.

This could contribute to the increase in PPI as buying goods from other nations becomes more expencive.

Lasts month reading came in at -0.3% but the general trend has been mixed.

The Fed will be looking at inflation figures but they have recently cut rates and today's reading is by no means a overshoot.