US: Powell reaffirms the Fed’s “low for longer” – UOB

Senior economist at UOB Group Alvin Liew reviews the recent testimony by Chairman Powell before the Congress.
Key Quotes
“The main takeaway from the Federal Reserve Chair Powell’s testimony before the US Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs on Tuesday (23 Feb) was unsurprisingly, the central bank’s assurance that the Fed is keeping its easy monetary policies in place for some time.”
“Powell noted the recovery remains uneven and far from complete with the path ahead highly uncertain even though he was optimistic that developments point to an improved outlook for later this year. Importantly, he emphasized the economy is a long way from the Fed’s employment and inflation goals, which are likely to take some time for substantial further progress to be achieved.”
“Powell also viewed that the pace of improvement in US labor market has slowed, and that he will not tighten monetary policy solely in response to a strong labor market.”
“His assessment of inflation remained benign, noting the pandemic has left a ‘significant imprint’ on inflation with prices particularly soft in sectors most affected by COVID-19. Inflation remains below our 2% longer run objective and he expects readings to move up temporarily due to base effects. He believed spending will pick up substantially in 2H but it does not seem likely that an increase in spending will lead to large or persistent inflation. He also did not see how a burst in fiscal support or spending would lead to high inflation. He expects inflation to be a bit volatile over next year or so and may see upward pressure on prices as economy fully reopens, but he was certain it will not be large or persistent effects, nor will it rise to troubling levels.”
“Powell’s latest testimony continued to reaffirm the expectations that it would be “some time” before conditions to scale back their massive bond purchases were met. Going forward, our base case remains for the Fed to stay on hold for most of 2021, at least, and the taper discussion will only start in late 2021/early 2022. This is premised on the continued successful rollout of vaccinations across the US, more fiscal stimulus in the coming months, and the subsequent reduction in COVID-19 infections and deaths. We continue to hold the view that the Fed will keep policy rates at the current 0.0-0.25% region at least until 2023.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from the highs amid upbeat US data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.22 but off the highs. US Durable Goods Orders jumped by 3.4% in January, better than expected, and jobless claims surprised with a fall to 730K. Q4 GDP upgraded to 4.1%, as expected.
AUD/USD retreats from three-year high it set above 0.8000, eyes on US data
The AUD/USD pair closed in the positive territory on Wednesday and extended its rally to a fresh three-year high of 0.8008 during the European trading hours on Thursday.
Gamestop (GME) soars 273% as “diamond hands” trigger meme stock comeback
NYSE: GME is trading at around $168 in Thursday's premarket trade, up 273% from Wednesday's early trading price. The departure of the CFO served as the trigger to the fresh buying frenzy. Retail traders that have held onto shares seem to be behind the surge.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 75% lift-off
Dogecoin price has been lull ever since the local top on February 7. However, a 20% surge due to Elon Musk’s recent endorsement has led to a breakout from a bull flag pattern. Now, the meme coin could surge 75% to record levels soon.
US Dollar Index looks depressed near 90.00 ahead of data
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main rivals, remains under heavy pressure around the key 90.00 neighbourhood in the second half of the week.