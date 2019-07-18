US: Positive outlook for the coming months – Danske Bank

Kristoffer Kjær Lomholt, senior analyst at Danske Bank, notes that the Fed Beige Book - based on anecdotal information from the regional Feds up until 8 July - released yesterday painted a ‘positive’ outlook for the coming months ‘with expectations of continued modest growth, despite widespread concerns about the possible negative impact of trade-related uncertainty’.
Key Quotes
“This underpins the challenge for the Fed, with domestic data staying at least decent but rising downside risks and continued subdued inflation at the same time. We think the downside risk for the Fed of staying on hold is now larger than the risks associated with delivering insurance monetary policy easing.”
“With Donald Trump’s recent reminder to markets that the trade truce may quickly end, we think it is fair that markets price a slight probability of a 50bp cut at the end of this month even if we ultimately expect a 25bp cut. Markets fully price 25bp with an additional 30% probability mass of a 50bp cut.”
EUR/USD advances further on falling Treasury yields
EUR/USD is on the rise as US yields continue to lose ground. Chances of aggressive Fed easing rise. Fears of US FX intervention to weigh over the US dollar ahead of US data.
GBP/USD: Recovery mode intact amid Brexit jitters, ahead of UK data
Extension of the overnight losses in the US dollar combined with persistent Hard Brexit fears, allow the GBP/USD pair to maintain its recovery mode beyond the 1.24 handle. Focus on UK retail sales.
USD/JPY testing lows near 107.60 amid risk-off, USD selling
The selling interest around the US dollar remains unabated, now pushing USD/JPY further southwards towards the midpoint of the 107 handle, as the risk-off action in the global equities and falling Treasury yields continue to weigh.
Gold consolidates the 1.2% surge from overnight
Gold prices ended sharply higher on in New York while the U.S. dollar ended lower by 0.2% at 97.209 while the 10-year Treasury note fell which contributed to the precious metals surge to a six-year high. US 2-year treasury yields fell to 1.83%.
Forex Today: USD weakness extends, trade tensions mount, Silver surges
US dollar index, US rates extended Wednesday’s poor US data-led slide. Japan may take S. Korea wartime labor dispute to the International Court of Justice. Silver extended 4-day winning streak.