US polls update: The races are exceptionally tighter

According to FiveThirtyEight.com, Trump leads in Texas, Ohio and Iowa while Biden holds his lead in Florida, North Carolina, Georgia and Arizona.
Meanwhile, according to a poll of likely voters conducted by The New York Times and Siena College, Biden is also ahead of Trump in the Northern battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, as well as in the Sun Belt states of Florida and Arizona.
However, the races are all exceptionally tight. The biggest lead in the FiveThirtyEight.com polling average is Biden by three points in Arizona, the smallest Trump by 0.2 in Ohio.
Biden's strength is most pronounced in Wisconsin, where he has an outright majority of the vote and leads Mr. Trump by 11 points, 52 percent to 41 percent.
With that said, Biden’s performance across the electoral map appears to put him in a strong position heading into Election Day.
than any presidential candidate since at least 2008, when in the midst of a global economic crisis Barack Obama captured the White House with 365 Electoral College votes and Biden at his side.
Trump’s shortfalls in many of the nation's largest electoral prizes leaves him with a narrow path to the 270 Electoral College votes required to claim victory.
Should Biden’s lead hold in three of the four states tested in the survey, it would almost certainly be enough to win.
If Biden were to take Florida, it may only need just one more large state that Trump won in 2016 to clinch the presidency.
