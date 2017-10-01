US: Politics to overshadow economics today - BBH

According to the research team at BBH, US politics may overshadow economics today as the Senate begins taking up the President-elect's nominees.

Key Quotes

“The interest today is on Senator Sessions who is to be the next attorney general. Although his civil rights views are controversial, and other nominees will be grilled, rarely do a President's cabinet nominees blocked by the Senate.”

“The US data includes wholesale inventories, which will be useful in fine tuning Q4 GDP forecasts and the JOLTS report on job openings. Neither are market movers. The main release this week is the retail sales report at the end of the week. Note that late yesterday; the US reported a stronger than expected rise in November consumer credit, where revolving credit, (credit cards) growth is beginning to surpass non-revolving credit growth. Canada reports December housing starts.”