Michael Bloomberg has suspended his campaign to become the Democratic Party's nominee for the Presidential elections. That leaves the door open to another centrist, Joe Biden. Bloomberg has gone forward and endorsed the former Vice President, joining other previous rivals Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg.

Stocks have risen in response to Biden's "Super Tuesday" success and may extend their gains. Around a third of the electorate voted on March 3.

Investors prefer Biden over left-leaning Senator Bernie Sanders who has previously been the front-runner.