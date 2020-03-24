The release of the US Markit PMI surveys at 13:45 GMT will be the data calendar highlight. Analysts at TD Securities share their forecast.

Key quotes

“We are forecasting both the manufacturing and services PMI to plummet to 40 each.”

“In addition, new home sales will probably be held down by COVID-19 disruption in coming months, but they likely remained fairly strong in February (TD: 765k).”