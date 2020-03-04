The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) will issue its Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index for February on March 4th at 15:00 GMT. Services PMI forecast to slip in February but remain expansionary, Joseph Trevisani from FXStreet informs.

Key quotes

“Services PMI is projected to fall to 54.9 in February from 55.5 in January as the new orders index will rise to 56.3 from 56.2.”

“The employment index is predicted to increase to 54.1 in February from 53.1 the prior month while prices paid will drop to 54.5 from 55.5 in January.”