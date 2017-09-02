US planning measures to counter North Korea military threat

According to Korea Press, US is set to prepare measures to handle North Korea threat including military action.

Earlier this week, North Korea threatened to ‘pour further misery’ on US. A report released yesterday by an American bipartisan task force said the US government should cooperate with China in dealing with the nuclear threat posed by North Korea.

Meanwhile, as per state media report, North Korea's foreign ministry hosted a "goodwill meeting" in Pyongyang and invited Chinese diplomats to a rare gathering to celebrate the Lunar New Year.