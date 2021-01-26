US: Philly Fed Nonmanufacturing Index improves to -17.5 in January from -26.6 in December

Philly Fed Nonmanufacturing Index rose modestly in January but stayed in the negative territory.

US Dollar Index continues to push lower toward 90.20.

The Regional Business Activity Index of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey improved to -17.5 in January from -26.6 in December.

Further details of the publication revealed that the Firm-level Business Activity Index slumped to -14.3 from 5, the Full-time Employment Index rose to 3.1 from -5.8 and the New Orders Index edged higher to 0.2 from -9.5.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index continues to edge lower after this report and was last seen losing 0.18% on the day at 90.22.