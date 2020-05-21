US: Philly Fed Manufacturing Index recovers to -43.1 in May vs. -41.5 expected

Manufacturing activity in Philadelphia region continues to contract in May.

US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory above 99.

The headline Diffusion Index of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey improved modestly to -43.1 in May from -56.6 in April. This print was slightly worse than the market expectation of -41.5.

Key takeaways

"The index for new orders rose 45 points out of an all-time low for the series last month, from -70.9 to -25.7."

"The current shipments index increased 44 points out of an all-time low last month, from -74.1 to -30.3."

"Unfilled orders held steady at -13.7, while delivery times fell 11 points to -6.7, suggesting shorter delivery times."

"The firms continued to report overall decreases in manufacturing employment this month, but the current employment index increased 31 points to -15.3."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index paid little to no mind to this data and was last seen down 0.11% on the day at 99.05.