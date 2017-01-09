US: Personal spending increase was below expectations - Nomura

US: Personal spending increase was below expectations - NomuraBy Sandeep Kanihama
In the US, personal spending increased 0.3% m-o-m in July, below expectations (Nomura: 0.5%, Consensus: 0.4%) as a 0.1pp upward revision to June personal spending (to a 0.2% increase) suggests that spending growth was somewhat back-loaded, according to analysts at Nomura.
Key Quotes
“This is likely a reflection of notable upward revisions to previous months in core retail sales and suggests a steady pace of growth in personal spending. Spending on both durable and nondurable goods increased strongly, while spending on services increased modestly. Personal income rose 0.4% m-o-m in July (Nomura: 0.5%, Consensus: 0.3%). The increase is a rebound from a flat reading in the prior month, which was the result of transitory weakness in dividend and interest gains in June.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.