US: Personal Income rises by 0.9% in September vs. 0.4% expected

Personal Spending in US rose more than expected in September.

US Dollar Index posts small losses below 94.00.

Personal Income in the US rose by 0.9% on a monthly basis in September following August's contraction of 2.5%, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Friday. This reading came in slightly better than the market expectation for an increase of 0.4%.

Further details of the report revealed that Personal Spending in the same period increased by 1.4% and surpassed analysts' estimate of 1%.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to these figures and was last seen losing 0.11% on the day at 93.82.