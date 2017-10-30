US: Personal income increased $66.9 billion (0.4%) in September

US: Personal income increased $66.9 billion (0.4%) in SeptemberBy Eren Sengezer
"Personal income increased $66.9 billion (0.4 percent) in September, disposable personal income (DPI) increased $53.0 billion (0.4 percent) and personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased $136.0 billion (1.0 percent)," the Bureau of Economic Analysis announced on Monday.
Key highlights:
- Real DPI decreased less than 0.1 percent in September and Real PCE increased 0.6 percent.
- The PCE price index increased 0.4 percent. Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index increased 0.1 percent.
- The increase in personal income in September primarily reflected increases in wages and salaries and nonfarm proprietors’ income.
- The $76.0 billion increase in real PCE in September reflected an increase of $59.1 billion in spending for goods and a $21.6 billion increase in spending for services.
