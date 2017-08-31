US: Personal income increased $65.6 billion (0.4%) in July

US: Personal income increased $65.6 billion (0.4%) in JulyBy Eren Sengezer
"Personal income increased $65.6 billion (0.4 percent) in July. Disposable personal income (DPI) increased $39.6 billion (0.3 percent) and personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased $44.7 billion (0.3 percent)," the Bureau of Economic Analysis said on Thursday.
Key quotes:
- Real DPI increased 0.2 percent in July and Real PCE increased 0.2 percent.
- The PCE price index increased 0.1 percent. Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index increased 0.1 percent.
- The increase in personal income in July primarily reflected increases in wages and salaries and personal income receipts on assets.
- The $29.3 billion increase in real PCE in July reflected an increase of $18.7 billion in spending for goods and an $11.8 billion increase in spending for services
