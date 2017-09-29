US: Personal income increased $28.6 billion (0.2%) in August

US: Personal income increased $28.6 billion (0.2%) in AugustBy Eren Sengezer
"Personal income increased $28.6 billion (0.2 percent) in August" announced the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Friday.
Key quotes:
- The increase in personal income in August primarily reflected an increase in government social benefits to persons and compensation of employees.
- Disposable personal income (DPI) increased $14.9 billion (0.1 percent) and personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased $18.0 billion (0.1 percent).
- Real DPI decreased 0.1 percent in August and Real PCE decreased 0.1 percent.
- The PCE price index increased 0.2 percent. Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index increased 0.1 percent.
- Real PCE spending in August decreased $8.4 billion due to a decrease of $20.2 billion in spending for goods that was partially offset by a $9.2 billion increase in spending for services.
