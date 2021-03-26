US: Personal Income falls by 7.1% in February, Personal Spending drops by 1%

Personal Spending in US fell more than expected in February.

US Dollar Index extends sideways grind around 92.80 after the data.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Friday that Personal Income in February declined 7.1% on a monthly basis. This reading followed January's impressive increase of 10.1% and came in slightly better than the market expectation for a decrease of 7.3%.

Further details of the publication revealed that Personal Spending contracted by 1% during the same period, compared to analysts' estimate of 0.7%.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index largely ignored this report and was last seen trading virtually unchanged on the day at 92.84.