US: Personal Income decline by 0.7% in October vs. 0% expected

Personal Income in the US declined in October.

Personal Spending rose more than expected in the same period.

US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory slightly above 92.00.

Personal Income in the US fell by 0.7% on a monthly basis in October following September's increase of 0.7% (revised from 0.9%), the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Wednesday. This reading came in worse than the market expectation of 0%.

Further details of the report revealed that Personal Spending rose by 0.5% and beat analysts' estimate of 0.4%.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this report and was last seen losing 0.13% on a daily basis at 92.10.