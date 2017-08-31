US: Pending home sales lessen 0.8% in July

US: Pending home sales lessen 0.8% in JulyBy Eren Sengezer
"Pending homes sales stumbled in July for the fourth time in five months as only the West saw an increase in contract activity," the National Association of Realtors announced on Thursday.
Key highlights:
- The Pending Home Sales Index, a forward-looking indicator based on contract signings, decreased 0.8 percent to 109.1 in July from a downwardly revised 110.0 in June.
- After last month’s decline, the index is now 1.3 percent below a year ago and has fallen on an annual basis in three of the past four months.
- Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist, says “the housing market remains stuck in a holding pattern with little signs of breaking through. The pace of new listings is not catching up with what’s being sold at an astonishingly fast pace.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.