US: Pending Home Sales decrease by 0.3% in December vs. -0.1% expected

- Pending Home Sales in the US fell more than expected in December.
- US Dollar Index continues to fluctuate below 90.50 after the data.
Pending Home Sales in the US decreased by 0.3% on a monthly basis in December following November's decline of 2.5%, the data published by the US National Association of Realtors showed on Friday. This reading came in slightly lower than the market expectation for a fall of 0.1%.
On a yearly basis, Pending Home Sales increased by 21.4%.
Market reaction
This report doesn't seem to be having a noticeable impact on the greenback's performance against its major rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.03% on the day at 90.43.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD approaches yearly high as equities attempt recovery
The financial world is all about equities’ behavior these days. Wall Street pulling off daily lows adds pressure on the greenback, which in turn results in higher highs for GBP/USD. Mixed vaccines-related news taking their toll.
Gamestop Stock News: GME rises as SEC comments on recent activity
Shares in Gamestop (GME) resumed their recent surge on Friday, bouncing back from heavy losses seen on Thursday. GME shares were up 60% at $314 at the time of writing.
Brokers’ restrictions on GME and AMC set a dangerous precedent – FXStreet Editorial
“Reduce-only mode” is a message that shocked Robinhood traders who attempted to trade in GameStop Inc (NYSE: GME) and other companies such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) on Thursday.
Robinhood suspends cryptocurrency trading following Doge’s 1,000% rally
Robinhood has just restricted cryptocurrency trading as Dogecoin price exploded by 1,000%. The trading app has been under a lot of criticism lately after limiting buy orders for GameStop. A famous Reddit group named WallStreetBets boosted GameStop stock to fight shorts.
US Dollar Index: Upside capped by the resistance line near 90.80
DXY extends the rejection from weekly highs below the 91.00 mark, shedding ground for the second session in a row on Friday.