US: Pending Home Sales decrease by 0.3% in December vs. -0.1% expected

Pending Home Sales in the US fell more than expected in December.

US Dollar Index continues to fluctuate below 90.50 after the data.

Pending Home Sales in the US decreased by 0.3% on a monthly basis in December following November's decline of 2.5%, the data published by the US National Association of Realtors showed on Friday. This reading came in slightly lower than the market expectation for a fall of 0.1%.

On a yearly basis, Pending Home Sales increased by 21.4%.

Market reaction

This report doesn't seem to be having a noticeable impact on the greenback's performance against its major rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.03% on the day at 90.43.