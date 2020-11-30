US: Pending Home Sales decline by 1.1% in October vs. +1% expected

Pending Home Sales in the US continued to fall in October.

US Dollar Index remains deep in the negative territory near 91.50.

Pending Home Sales in the US fell by 1.1% on a monthly basis in October following September's decline of 2%, the data published by the US National Association of Realtors showed on Monday. This reading came in worse than the market expectation for an increase of 1%.

On a yearly basis, Pending Home Sales rose by 20.2%.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this report and was last seen losing 0.27% on the day at 91.55.