US: Pending home sales and Beige book in focus – Lloyds Bank

Analysts at Lloyds bank suggest that it is a data light day in the US and the April pending home sales will provide an update on the strength of the housing market.

Key Quotes

“The Beige book, which is a compilation by the Fed of anecdotal reports from various regional sources on the state of the economy, will also be released. Dallas Fed President is scheduled to speak. He is an FOMC voter this year and his views on policy are known to be relatively hawkish.”