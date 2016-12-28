US pending home sales amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

Analysts at Danske Bank suggest that its going to be another quiet day today for financial markets with the only global release is US pending home sales for November.

Key Quotes

“Which is expected to show a moderate increase of 0.5% m/m. Pending home sales - normally a good leading indicator for existing home sales - have slowed down since the summer months.”

“In Sweden, household lending is due. After rising steadily from 2013 to early 2016, household lending has moderated in recent months from the peak of 7.8% in May to 7.3% in October. It is still outpacing household disposable income growth though, which is around 4%.”