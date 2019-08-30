US: PCE inflation and spending data in focus – TD Securities

TD Securities analysts are anticipating the US spending to have advanced at a strong 0.5% m/m pace in July, up from 0.3% in June.

Key Quotes

“In the details, a 0.5% m/m increase in services spending should have been the main driver of the July gain, with a rise in spending on nondurables also helping on the headline.”

“Separately, we project headline PCE and core inflation to advance 0.2% m/m each for July. This should keep their annual rates unchanged at 1.4% and 1.6% y/y, respectively. We note, however, that the recent revision to PCE inflation for Q2 raises the odds for softer prints on the annual measures.”