US PCE inflation amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

In view of Danske Bank analysts, the main release today is the US PCE core inflation and real consumer spending for November.

Key Quotes

“The PCE inflation is the measure the Fed is targeting. Consensus looks for a small decline in core PCE inflation to 1.5% y/y from 1.6% y/y in October, still below the Fed's 2% target.”

“Euro consumer confidence is expected to move broadly sideways at a level above the long-term average as has been the case for the past year.”

“The UK House of Commons is set to vote on the Withdrawal Agreement Bill. It sets the end of transition at 11pm on 31 December 2020.”

“Swedish retail sales and wages as well as Norway unemployment are released.”