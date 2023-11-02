US Payrolls (Oct): That Spooky Feeling – TDS

Strategists from Toronto-Dominion Securities are out with a note explaining why they're expecting a deeper contraction in both the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Friday report and US Average Hourly Earnings (AHE) compared to the median market forecast.
Payrolls to soften at a steeper rate for October
We look for payrolls to soften in October, registering a 140k gain and reflecting a mean-reversion after a booming NFP report in September.
Average hourly earnings likely advanced 0.2% m/m for a third consecutive month, with the y/y measure dropping to 4.0%.
A weak payroll report could spark a continuation of the recent bull flattening move in rates.
A moderation in headline job gains coupled with another 0.2% m/m increase for AHE will put further pressure on the USD.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.0600 ahead of NFP Premium
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.0620, after retreating from the 1.0660 area. The US Dollar lost ground on Thursday as markets consider that the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates. Attention turns toward Nonfarm Payrolls.
GBP/USD holds a bullish tone around 1.2200 after BoE, before US jobs report
GBP/USD closed on Thursday around 1.2200, the highest in a week, after the Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged and supported by a weaker US Dollar. The DXY lost ground amid risk appetite. The US jobs report is due on Friday.
Gold extends its consolidative phase near monthly highs Premium
Gold lost its bullish momentum after rising above $1,990 earlier in the day and erased a large portion of its daily gains. With the 10-year US yield staying deep in the red below 4.7%, however, XAU/USD manages to hold above $1,980.
Bitcoin price to bear the brunt of recent rally; Profit booking could send BTC to $30,000
Bitcoin price has had a good run in the last couple of weeks but by the looks of it, the cryptocurrency is set to witness some change in trend. With investors selling for profits, macro conditions opposing optimistic outlooks and the market cooling down, a decline does not seem too far-fetched.
PLTR price surges 21% after Q3 earnings beat on top and bottom
PLTR soared 21% after the artificial intelligence (AI) platform business slightly topped Wall Street consensus for the third quarter and issued an upbeat forecast for the fourth quarter.