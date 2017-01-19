US: Partisan tinge in the post-election surge in confidence - Nomura

Analysts at Nomura note that since the US election, businesses and consumers have reported, in a number of surveys, remarkable improvements in their outlook for the economy.

Key Quotes

The National Federal of Independent Businesses (NFIB) survey of small business optimism and the University of Michigan’s survey of consumer sentiment, both these indices have improved notably since the election in November.”

“While sentiment has improved, economic activity has lagged. While the survey responses have improved notably, direst measures of economic activity have not accelerated.”

“These results raise a number of obvious questions. First, will this improvement in sentiment lead to higher spending? Second, how durable will this more optimistic outlook prove to be, particularly after Donald Trump becomes President and his policies become clearer and they begin to be implemented?”

“Implications