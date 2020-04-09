The March CPI report will be released on Friday, even though US financial markets will generally be closed for Good Friday. Economists at TD Securities forecast the figures.

Key quotes

“We expect the overall CPI to be down sharply due to a plunge in gasoline prices, but the core reading will probably be quite weak as well, due largely to COVID-19 effects.”

“Our -0.5% total/-0.1% core forecasts compare with -0.3%/0.1% for the consensus.”

“Our forecast implies a drop in the overall 12-month change to 1.5% from 2.3%. We expect the 12-month change in the core index to slow to 2.1% from 2.4%.”