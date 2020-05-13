US: Outright deflation unlikely unless the economy were to slip into a prolonged slump – Wells Fargo

Analysts a Wells Fargo do not see a sustain drop in the overall price level, but they explain that a second closing of the economy in coming months could put the US economy on the edge nearer to a deflationary bout. They warn weakness in the labour market could potentially weigh on wage growth.
Key Quotes:
“Some observers worry that the U.S. economy could be on the cusp of deflation, which is defined as a sustained decline in an economy’s overall price level. We look for the overall rate of CPI inflation to dip to 0.2% by year-end, due, at least in part, to the sharp drop in energy prices that has occurred in recent months. We also look for the core rate of CPI inflation to recede to 0.9% due to generalized weakness in pricing power stemming from the sharp downturn in economic activity.”
“Inflation expectations, which have an important bearing on actual rates of inflation, are not at present signaling that deflation is imminent. Survey measures of inflation expectations for the next 5-10 years remain near historic lows, but within the range of the past five years or so.”
“CPI inflation has fallen markedly in recent months. Not only did the collapse in oil prices put downward pressure on the CPI, but the economic standstill caused by COVID-19 has weighed on the core rate of inflation. Although prices of individual goods and services could slide further in coming months, a period of outright deflation, or a sustained drop in the overall price level does not seem likely unless the U.S. economy were to slip into a prolonged slump, which is not our expectation.”
“We acknowledge, however, that a significant acceleration in COVID-1 cases could lead to a second closing of the economy in coming months. In that event, the U.S. economy could edge nearer to a deflationary bout.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs as Powell dismisses negative rates
EUR/USD has retreated from the highs after Fed Chair Powell dismissed the idea of setting negative interest rates. He painted a gloomy picture of the economy. Coronavirus statistics are eyed.
GBP/USD hits lowest in five weeks amid dollar strength
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.2250, hitting the lowest in five weeks. The US dollar is rising after Fed Chair Powell rejected negative rates. UK GDP beat expectations by falling only 2% in Q1.
Bitcoin points to $288K, according to the S2F ratio
According to crypto analyst Plan B, the average price level for the next Bitcoin bullish move is beyond $250K. The fight for market shares between cryptocurrencies continues and sets the pace of events. Volatility is likely to increase in the coming sessions.
Gold spikes to weekly tops and retreats, holds above $1700 mark after Powell’s speech
Gold managed to gain some positive traction for the second straight session on Wednesday. The uptick was supported by fears about the second wave of virus infections, weaker USD. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell did not touch the subject of negative rates and capped gains.
WTI recovery stalled below $28.00 per barrel
The WTI recovery lost steam below the 28.00 resistance but still remains above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. While crude oil is in an overall downtrend the above-mentioned level can be hard to overcome in the medium-term.